Police arrest a second woman on suspicion of murder in a Fort Worth drive-by killing

Fort Worth police on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing last month of a man who was shot by an assailant firing from a vehicle.

Police booked Maliyah Stewart, 21, on suspicion of murder, according to a jail record.

Police accused Stewart in the slaying of Dijion Wilson, 20, who was shot in the shoulder on Sept. 12 in the 5500 block of Norris Street in Fort Worth.

Police arrested Ladarah Akins, 19, on suspicion of the same crime in the hours after Wilson was shot. It appeared on Tuesday that Akins had not been charged in the case.

Stewart and Akins lived at the same address.

Police declined to describe a motive.

Wilson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, lived at the address where he was shot, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.