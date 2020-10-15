Man called 911 after he killed girlfriend and her son in Dallas suburb, police say

A 39-year-old man shot to death his girlfriend and her teenage son in Denton County and called 911 early Wednesday to report the violence, authorities said.

When law enforcement officers arrived about 3 a.m., Cory Washington left the house that he shared with the victims in the 9200 Block of Blackstone Drive in Providence Village and surrendered, Aubrey police said.

Police found 37-year-old April Robinson’s body in a neighbor’s front yard and Donavan Fielder’s body inside the family’s home. Fielder, 18, was Robinson’s son.

Police arrested Washington on suspicion of two counts of capital murder of multiple persons. He was taken to the Denton County Jail. Bond was set at $500,000 on each count.

Police did not describe a motive.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is a tragic incident for the surviving family, and our team is working to ensure that the available evidence speaks for the victims,” Aubrey Police Chief Charles Kreidler wrote in a statement.