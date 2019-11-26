Fort Worth man accused of killing 17-year-old during carjacking has been arrested

A Fort Worth man accused of killing a teen last month during a carjacking was in custody Tuesday, according to jail records.

Nelson Viera, 23, was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Fort Worth Jail about an hour later, according to Fort Worth police reports and jail records.

Viera faces a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Josiah Orozco of Dallas on Oct. 27 in Fort Worth.

Viera died on Oct. 27 from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. His death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call about 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Quorum Drive and Mona Lisa Street in Fort Worth.

Officers went to a motel in the area and found 19-year-old Isaac Jimenez, who had been shot. He directed police to a nearby neighborhood where they found Orozco.

Jimenez and Orozco were taken to a local hospital where Orozco later died, police said.

The victims were shot during a carjacking, police said. A 2017 Dodge Charger was stolen, according to a police report.

Viera was moved from the Fort Worth Jail to the Tarrant County Jail, where he was being held Tuesday in lieu of $252,500 bail.

Viera also faces a charge of evading arrest, according to jail records.