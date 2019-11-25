Activist Dominique Alexander indicted for family violence, says he wants speedy trial

Dallas activist and founder of the group the Next Generation Action Network, Dominique Alexander, has been indicted on a charge of continuous violence against family.

Alexander was arrested in April in connection with allegations that he injured his girlfriend, who was a Dallas City Council candidate at the time.

Alexander argues that the case is being pursued by the prosecutor without the support of the alleged victim. Alexander also said the amount of time taken to refer this case to the grand jury was unusually lengthy and his attorney will be fighting to get his trial expedited so that he can prove his innocence and get on with his life.

“At the end of the day, we know that you can indict a ham sandwich,” Alexander said.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recused himself and his entire office from handling the prosecution of Alexander because Alexander campaigned for Creuzot’s election, according to published reports.

Previously, Alexander was arrested in 2009 and sentenced to five years in prison on allegations that he shook a 2-year-old child.

Alexander said that the woman he allegedly harmed, Keyaira Saunders, shares an apartment with him and has written an affidavit saying that the incident for which he is being prosecuted has been blown out of proportion.

Saunders refers to Alexander in the affidavit as an outspoken advocate for police accountability seen by many police officers as a nuisance and by others as an adversary or worse. Saunders was running for a position on the Dallas City Council at the time of the alleged assault, and she described it as a time fraught with stress.

“My partner, Dominique, and I found that the stress brought out the absolute worst in our relationship,” the affidavit said. “We fought over things that days later seemed meaningless.”

Alexander and Saunders had what he describes as an argument where her toe was stubbed, and subsequently found to be sprained. Alexander said he and Saunders each pushed each other, but that was the extent of the physical contact. Saunders ends the affidavit saying that she wishes that there be no indictment, and that if there is, she wants no part of the prosecution.

“I am asking you to return a no bill because Dominique Alexander did not physically hurt me or threaten to hurt me,” the affidavit said. “This is my sworn statement and if the truth means anything, I pray that you will let this stop here.”

Alexander perennial protester against police brutality

Alexander has been a mainstay in several recent protests against police brutality allegations in Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Alexander has been present during protests over the slaying of Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman killed inside her home by a Fort Worth police officer, Aaron Dean. Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department two days after the shooting, has been free on bond since his arrest on a murder charge.

Alexander led protests in Dallas decrying the 10-year sentence of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was found guilty in the murder of Botham Jean, a Saint Lucian native who was shot by Guyger while watching television in his living room.

Guyger testified at trial that she shot Jean after mistakenly entering his apartment believing it was hers and mistakenly identifying him as an intruder.

Alexander also spoke to Fort Worth City Council in June following the shooting of JaQuavion Slayton. At the meeting, Alexander demanded to see video of the shooting that had been captured by officers.

Alexander began by arguing with Councilman Dennis Shingleton, who led the meeting in Mayor Betsy Price’s absence, about how long he could speak and then clapped 10 times — the number of shots one witnesses said officers fired, according to published reports. Police have not said how many times Slaton was shot.

Yelling emphatically, Alexander said officers should have deescalated the situation. With Slaton in a truck, surrounded by police, officers had no reason to fire, he said.

“They murdered him,” he yelled as members of the crowd joined in. He continued yelling, “Let us see the tapes” at the council even as Shingleton banged his gavel and law enforcement officers moved in to demand the crowd settle down.

Police released body camera video that shows Slaton with a gun while being pursued by officers who were trying to arrest him on an assault warrant. According to an autopsy report, Slaton was shot multiple times by officers and also shot himself once in the head.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.