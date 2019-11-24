Fort Worth police investigating fatal shooting of 18-year-old

Victims in two separate Fort Worth homicides have been identified by authorities.

An 18-year-old man died in north Fort Worth after his friend accidentally shot him in the head, Fort Worth police said.

On Saturday at 11:39 p.m., police went to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Misty Breeze Drive. They found a man who had a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Dalton Bailey by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Medical personnel pronounced Bailey dead at the scene of the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating, Fort Worth Officer Ivan Gomez said.

