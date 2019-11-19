MS-13 gang member gets 20 years in prison for machete attack at North Texas park

A MS-13 gang member has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a machete attack on rival gang members at an Irving park in 2017.

Manuel Amaya-Alvarez, 22, was sentenced last week after he pleaded guilty in May to four counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering..

The attack occurred on Sept. 25, 2017, at Running Bear Park, 2601 S. Story Road in Irving.

Four people including a woman were lured to the park then attacked with machetes and clubs by Amaya-Alvarez and other gang members from MS-13, an international violent street gang.

On the night of Sept. 25, 2017, Amaya-Alvarez and other MS-13 members lured a rival gang member to the park under the guise of wanting to buy his tattoo machine, according to federal court documents.

The man came with two other men and a woman.

Amaya-Alvarez and another gang member sat on a park bench as the victims walked up to them. At some point, other MS-13 members surrounded the victims and forced to kneel on the ground before they were attacked, federal agents said in court documents.

Three victims fled, but the woman could not escape and was maimed and left for dead. Two of the men suffered blunt-force trauma and severe cuts from a machete.