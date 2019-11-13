Shooting reported in south Fort Worth, police say; caller stated 16-year-old girl was shot

Fort Worth officers responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon in which the caller indicated a 16-year-old girl was shot while sitting on a porch, police said.

Units were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of West Spurgeon Street in south Fort Worth, according to a police call log. Police couldn’t say as of 12:50 p.m. what happened or if anyone was injured.

The caller told police a 16-year-old girl was sitting on a porch when an “unknown vehicle drove by and shot her,” according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.

He said police would provide an update when officers have more details to share.

More than five police units were on scene as of 1 p.m., according to the call log.