Crime
Atatiana Jefferson’s father dies of heart attack at hospital, family spokesman says
The father of Atatiana Jefferson, the woman who was killed last month by a rookie Fort Worth police officer, died Saturday of a heart attack.
Marquis Jefferson died at about 6:30 p.m. at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas, family spokesman Bruce Carter told WFAA-TV. He was 58.
“Please keep his family in your prayers and tonight make sure you hug and tell your loved ones how much you love them,” Carter wrote in a statement. WFAA is the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.
Aaron Dean, a white police officer, shot Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman, while investigating an open door call at her home in Morningside in the early-morning hours of Oct. 12. Dean later resigned from the department and has since been charged with murder.
