Crime

Suspects in clown masks terrorize couple in Fort Worth Halloween home invasion robbery

FORT WORTH

Two suspects wearing clown masks spent part of their Halloween committing a home invasion robbery in central Fort Worth, according to police.

A couple reported that the masked suspects forced their way into their home in the 1100 block of East Richmond Avenue, and then made a woman bind her husband’s hands with duct tape.

The robbers, one who wielded a gun and the other who had a knife, took cash from their wallets, and left.

Police were still looking for the suspects early Friday.

