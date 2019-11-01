Crime
Suspects in clown masks terrorize couple in Fort Worth Halloween home invasion robbery
Two suspects wearing clown masks spent part of their Halloween committing a home invasion robbery in central Fort Worth, according to police.
A couple reported that the masked suspects forced their way into their home in the 1100 block of East Richmond Avenue, and then made a woman bind her husband’s hands with duct tape.
The robbers, one who wielded a gun and the other who had a knife, took cash from their wallets, and left.
Police were still looking for the suspects early Friday.
