Former Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton charged in child injury case

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton threw a chair at his daughter and punched her in the back in late September, Keller police have alleged.

Hamilton, 38, was charged with injury to a child and booked Wednesday at the Tarrant County Jail. His bond was set at $35,000.

Hamilton, who was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in August, could not immediately be reached for comment.

It was not clear which of his three daughters, ages 14, 11 and 8, Hamilton is accused of injuring. Hamilton shares custody with his ex-wife Katie. A fourth daughter, who is 18, is Katie Hamilton’s from a previous relationship and no longer spends time with Hamilton.

Hamilton splits his time between Keller, when he has custody of the daughters, and a ranch near College Station.

A recovering drug addict and alcoholic, Hamilton said in August that he remains sober despite multiple relapses during his playing career. Two occurred while with the Rangers, who acquired him in December 2007 and watched him become a five-time All-Star and the 2010 American League MVP before leaving for the Los Angeles Angels.

He was traded back to the Rangers by the Angels in April 2015 following an off-season relapse while he recovered from shoulder surgery. He attempted to play with the Rangers in 2016 and 2017 but needed multiple knee operations.