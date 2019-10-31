Ex-Texas Ranger Josh Hamilton can’t see or speak to his children, court order says

Former Texas Rangers star outfielder Josh Hamilton is prohibited from seeing or talking to any of his children for the remainder of the year, according to a temporary protective order filed in October.

Hamilton, 38, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony, and booked at the Tarrant County Jail. He was released on a $35,000 bond.

Hamilton is accused of injuring his eldest daughter, who is 14, on Sept. 30. He has two other daughters, 11 and 8, with whom he shares custody with his former wife Katie.

Hamilton threw a full water bottle at his daughter that hit her in the chest, according to the girl’s account contained in an arrest warrant affidavit prepared by a Keller police detective.

While yelling and using profanity, Hamilton grabbed the chair where the girl had her feet propped up and pulled it from under her. Hamilton threw the chair and while she was able to mostly dodge it, she was hit her leg, according to the affidavit. The chair broke.

Hamilton is also accused of grabbing his daughter by the shoulders and pulling her from a chair. She fell to the ground and landed on her hip, which she said left a bruise. Hamilton picked her up from the floor, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her room, where he hit her in the legs and back, the affidavit said.

Hamilton is also prohibited from coming within 200 yards of his children, the house where they reside, any child-care facility where they have been placed or the schools which they attend.

Hamilton cannot possession firearms or ammunition; and he cannot stalk, follow or engage in conduct directed specifically toward the applicant for the order, who is his ex-wife, or the children, that is likely to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment or embarrass them, according to court documents.

Hamilton is also warned not to damage, transfer, encumber, or otherwise dispose of any property jointly owned or leased by himself and his ex-wife, except in the ordinary course of business or for reasonable and necessary living expenses.

Hamilton’s attorney released a statement Wednesday in which he maintained his innocence, according to Yahoo Sports: “Josh Hamilton voluntarily surrendered himself to Tarrant County authorities today. Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Hamilton splits his time between Keller and a ranch near College Station.

A recovering addict, Hamilton said in August that he remains sober despite multiple relapses during his playing career. Two occurred while he was with the Rangers, who acquired him in December 2007 and watched him become a five-time All-Star and the 2010 American League MVP before leaving for the Los Angeles Angels.

He was traded back to the Rangers by the Angels in April 2015 following an off-season relapse while he recovered from shoulder surgery. He attempted to play with the Rangers in 2016 and 2017 but needed multiple knee operations.

“The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously,” the team wrote in a statement. “We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment.”

Hamilton is scheduled to make an initial appearance in a Tarrant County criminal court in late November.

A hearing in family court is scheduled for January.