Seeking overtime pay, former Dallas officer pleads guilty to falsifying traffic tickets

A man who was until last month a Dallas police officer has acknowledged that he submitted reports that listed false traffic citations in order to collect overtime pay.

Matthew Rushing, 35, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to false statement at his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Dallas.

Rushing’s last day of employment as a Dallas officer was Sept. 18. A Dallas police spokesman did not describe the nature of his departure. He had been placed on administrative leave.

Between October 2018 and July, Rushing wrote at least 38 false citations, according to a document filed in the case that describes the crime.

The maximum sentence for a person convicted of false statement is five years in prison and three years of supervised release. Rushing will be sentenced in March, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Dallas said.

“In his false reports, Rushing used a ‘fictitious person’ as the traffic offender when he wrote up one or more false citations. When Rushing submitted false citations, arrest warrants were sometimes unlawfully issued for some of the false citations,” according to the document.

The reports were connected to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants via a program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Dallas Police Department.

Rushing had been employed by the department since December 2008 and was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.