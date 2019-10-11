2 Dallas officers hospitalized after crash with civilian car early Friday, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Dallas police officer failed to yield the right of way to another car on Yeager Drive early Friday morning, causing the cars to crash and the two officers in the squad car to suffer injuries, police said.

The officers were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. The driver of the other car wasn’t injured.

The officers in the marked squad car were stopped around 5:30 a.m. at a flashing red light in the northbound lane of Yeager Drive in Dallas at the intersection with Northwest Highway, police said. The driver of the police car, failing to yield the right of way to cars going in the other direction, entered the intersection.

The squad car collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling east on Northwest Highway that had entered the intersection, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver had a flashing yellow light.