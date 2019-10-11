Dallas

2 Dallas officers hospitalized after crash with civilian car early Friday, police say

A Dallas police officer failed to yield the right of way to another car on Yeager Drive early Friday morning, causing the cars to crash and the two officers in the squad car to suffer injuries, police said.

The officers were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. The driver of the other car wasn’t injured.

The officers in the marked squad car were stopped around 5:30 a.m. at a flashing red light in the northbound lane of Yeager Drive in Dallas at the intersection with Northwest Highway, police said. The driver of the police car, failing to yield the right of way to cars going in the other direction, entered the intersection.

The squad car collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling east on Northwest Highway that had entered the intersection, police said.

The driver had a flashing yellow light.

Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  