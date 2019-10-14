Son of Tarrant County sheriff remains in jail after being accused of exposing himself

SHARE COPY LINK

The adopted son of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn remained in jail Monday after Arlington police say he exposed himself to passing motorists.

Sergei Waybourn, 24, of Arlington, was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of $500 bail. He faces a charge of indecent exposure, according to jail records.

Arlington police were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Collins St. in Arlington about 11:45 p.m. Friday in reference to a man exposing himself.

Officers arrived, saw the suspect and arrested him. He also was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Arlington for public intoxication.

The sheriff said that he and his family are disappointed by his son’s actions.

“It has been many years since he disassociated from our family,” according to Waybourn’s statement released over the weekend. “We, along with many family members have made efforts over the years to help him — all to no avail. It is always sad when drugs take control of a person’s life. His choices and actions have to led this situation.”

Just days before the arrest, Sheriff Waybourn drew national attention for speaking during a White House press briefing with ICE officials.

While talking about the jail population that includes undocumented immigrants, drunken drivers and repeat offenders, Waybourn said that if released, “these drunks will run over your children and they will run over my children.”

If that were to happen, he said, “I know that you would want...the full force of the law. And immigration is part of that full force.”

Sergei Waybourn has a criminal history in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. He was last arrested by Arlington police in January and was charged with theft under $2,500.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail on the theft charge, according to court records.

Before January, Sergei Waybourn had been charged three times with criminal trespassing and twice with theft in the past two years. In June 2018, he was charged with assault, according to records.

Sergei Waybourn is one of Bill Waybourn’s nine children. He is one of seven children the Waybourns adopted, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s department website.