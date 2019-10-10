Fort Worth police searching for 2 sex offenders with warrants, missing about a year

SHARE COPY LINK

Fort Worth police are searching for two sex offenders who failed to comply with registry requirements and have been missing for around a year.

Damorian Hall and Daylan Myers, who are believed to be city residents, have multiple active warrants in their names, police said Thursday. The department took to Twitter to ask the public for help locating the wanted men.

Hall’s been missing since October 2018, according to Officer Tom Sullivan, a police spokesman. He has three current warrants — failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and two probation violations, one for indecency with a child/contact and one for aggravated robbery.

Myers, who’s been missing since January, also has warrants for failure to comply with sex offender registry and the probation violation of indecency with a child/contact, Sullivan said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on Hall or Myers is asked to call police at 817-229-3324.