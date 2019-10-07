Man shot 4 times during attempted robbery in Fort Worth, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man was shot four times during an attempted robbery Monday afternoon in Fort Worth, police said.

Two men tried to force the man into his apartment in southwest Fort Worth, according to police. The man fought back and was shot once in the arm, once in the buttocks and twice in the torso.

Police responded to the Retreat at River Ranch Apartments in the 5200 block of Hunters Ridge at about 3 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Fort Worth Officer Ivan Gomez said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The suspects had not been found as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.