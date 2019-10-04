Denton police release sketch of man wanted in apartment robberies, attempted assaults

Denton police released a sketch this week of a man wanted in connection to a string of three apartment robberies with intent to assault women in their residences. Police are asking the public for help identifying the man and are warning city residents to be vigilant answering their doors. Courtesy of the Denton Police Department

Denton police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in a string of three apartment robberies with intent to assault women in their residences.

The department is also warning people to be careful answering their doors.

Police released a sketch this week portraying the subject, who’s described as being a light-skinned black man in his mid-to-late 20’s who stands between 5’10” and 6’0” and has a lean muscular build, police said. He’s reportedly clean shaven and has short black hair.

The three robberies occurred at apartment complexes across Denton and shared similarities, police said. In each incident, a white woman between the ages of 20 and 25 answered a knock at the door to find the suspect outside.

The suspect then entered their apartments without permission, police said.

Police didn’t say what he took in the robberies.

It’s possible the suspect is driving in a small white SUV, police said. The year and brand of the SUV aren’t known.

Police are encouraging residents to be be vigilant answering the door and utilize their door’s peephole. Also, people should keep doors closed and locked when they’re inside their home, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at (800) 388-TIPS (8477), police said, or submit a tip online at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.