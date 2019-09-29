Escaped Wyoming prisoner may be in Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials warn

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

An escaped prisoner from the Wyoming Department of Corrections may be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Mesquite officials warned the public Sunday.

On Sunday at about 3:12 a.m., Mesquite officers answered a suspicious person call in the 1200 block of Americana Lane, according to a press release posted on the Mesquite City Hall Facebook.

Officers found two people running from the location on foot, according to the press release. One of the men, Jason Green, was apprehended. The second person is believed to be 30-year-old Robert Akin Simpson. Both men escaped from Wyoming prison.

Simpson was in custody in Wyoming for aggravated burglary with a weapon and should be considered dangerous, the press release said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about Simpson’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.