Have you seen this man recently? Police say he walked in and robbed Fort Worth bank
Police continued their search Wednesday for a man who handed a threatening note to a bank teller and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives released surveillance photographs of the man in hopes that someone would recognize him and call authorities.
The holdup occurred about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at Chase Bank, 401 Colonial St.
No injuries were reported.
The teller complied with the robber after he made his demands, police said.
The robber then fled the bank and witnesses told detectives a man fitting the description of the suspect got into a silver Chevrolet Suburban and drove away.
The robber is described as a white man about 5-foot-3, who weighs about 130 to 140 pounds, and wears prescription glasses. He has been described as about 60 years old.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-984-0322.
