Teacher who slapped 4-year-old sentenced to probation, anger management

Video shows daycare teacher holding down a 4-year-old and hitting him

A daycare worker who pinned a 4-year-old boy and then slapped him more than 10 times has been sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to attend an anger management program.

Tracy Lynn Ludwig, 37, of Lake Worth, also must attend a parenting class as one of the conditions of her probation.

Ludwig was sentenced last week in Tarrant County Criminal District Court No. 297 where she received probation with deferred adjudication and fined $500.

In addition, Ludwig, who had worked at Little Country Daycare Preschool in Haslet, may not operate or be employed at a daycare, according to Tarrant County court documents.

She also must have no contact with children, according to court documents.

An arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in November 2018 gave this brief account of the incident:

Paul Andreason picked up his son on Nov. 6, 2018, after he received a call from the school saying his son had been “written up” for misbehaving.

His parents noticed scratches, red marks and abrasions around their son’s face and neck. His parents believed the marks had come from rough play with other kids.

The injuries to his neck and face were more pronounced on Nov. 7, 2018.

When Kindsie Andreason picked up her son on Nov. 8, 2018, a staff member alerted her that her son had been assaulted, according to the warrant.

Kindsie Andreason confronted the owner about the allegations, and the owner showed Andreason a 10-minute video of the incident. Each room is equipped with surveillance cameras.

“She (the owner) acted as though she had never seen the video,” Kindsie Andreason told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in November 2018. “They all apologized.”

She then contacted authorities.

The Andreasons have since taken their son out of the daycare.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.