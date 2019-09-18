Reward offered for gunman accused of killing man after rooster fight in Wise County

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A $2,000 reward has been offered for a man accused of fatally shooting another man following a rooster fight in Wise County last month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Miguel A. Garcia, who is accused of killing 42-year-old Juan Carlos Cano-Chavez of Bridgeport on the afternoon of Aug. 25.

The warrant charges Garcia with murder in the shooting, which occurred in the 3000 block of Farm Road 920 about halfway between Bridgeport and Boonsville in Wise County.

Bridgeport is about 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Authorities said Cano-Chavez was shot multiple times following the cockfighting event.

The reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Wise County is for information leading to Garcia’s arrest.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Wise County at 800-643-8477 or 940-627-8477.