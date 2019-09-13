Fort Worth police searching for driver who hit man, continued without stopping

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 4 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Fort Worth police say they’re searching for a driver who hit a man loading items into a bicycle cart Sunday night and continued without stopping.

The man was treated by MedStar but an update on his condition wasn’t available Friday, according to Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman. The hit-and-run accident occurred around 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Avenue J, police said in a press release.

The victim had been near the curb of the eastbound side of the road, loading items into his bicycle cart, when the vehicle struck him and continued on, police said.

A witness described the vehicle as an older-model white pickup truck with a strip of red at the bottom, police said.

The license plate number isn’t known, police said, as there was no light shining on it.

Anyone who has information on the hit-and-run is encouraged to call police at 817-392-4867.