Man shot during argument among group in Fort Worth; brother is suspected shooter

A man was shot as an argument broke out among a group in west Fort Worth early Friday morning, and police believe his brother may have pulled the trigger trying to hit someone else.

There are still unanswered questions, however, and the investigation is active, according to Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 4100 block of Valentine Street for a reported shooting, according to a police call log. The man who had been shot was located, police said, and he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The man’s brother had fled the scene by the time police arrived, Calzada said.

Interviews at the scene and the fact the brother fled led police to believe he was the shooter, Calzada said. It appears an argument had broken out among a group, he said, and the shooter might have been trying to shoot one of the individuals.

But, it seems, he shot his brother by accident, Calzada said.

“We’re still trying to put all the pieces together,” he said. “It’s not a closed case.”

Any charges for the man who fired the gun are pending the investigation, he said.