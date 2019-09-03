18-year-old killed in shooting in Arlington, police say

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An 18-year-old man died after a shooting in Arlington on Monday night, police said.

At about 10 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Pecan Chase Circle. LaZackahri Tadarrius McDaniel had been taken to the hospital before police arrived; he died about an hour and 20 minutes later, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner records.

Police said the shooting occurred in an apartment complex parking lot near Randol Mill Park. Investigators believe McDaniel knew the suspect or suspects who shot him, according to a news release from police.

Police said they have not ruled out the possibility that McDaniel and the shooter or shooters were involved in high-risk activity before the shooting, the news release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The department will release additional suspect information as more details become available, police said.