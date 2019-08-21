Man accused of killing neighbor, claiming self-defense indicted on murder charge

Protesters march through Fort Worth, demand action over fatal shooting People protested near the Main Street Arts Festival downtown to draw attention to the shooting of Kevin Battle, who was killed by his neighbor. Police said Jabben claimed self defense and has not been charged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People protested near the Main Street Arts Festival downtown to draw attention to the shooting of Kevin Battle, who was killed by his neighbor. Police said Jabben claimed self defense and has not been charged.

A man accused of killing his neighbor in March has been indicted on a murder charge.

Mark Jabben, 46, told police that he killed 57-year-old Kevin Battle in self-defense on March 25 in the doorway of his side of their shared duplex. Police didn’t initially arrest Jabben and said that evidence supported his claims.

However, a grand jury that met this week handed up an indictment on murder charge in the case, according to Battle’s family.

Court records indicate Jabben is scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 12 on the murder charge.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jabben was not listed as being in jail.

Battle’s son, Kevin Battle II, told the Star-Telegram in the days after the shooting that the two men had been arguing because Jabben called Battle by a racial slur a week earlier. On the day of the shooting, Jabben made a similar comment to Battle’s 5-year-old grandson. When Battle tried to talk to Jabben about the remark, Jabben shot him, the family said.

Battle, the family said, was holding the hand of his grandson when the shooting occurred.

Police have said Battle wasn’t armed.

Then, on May 10, Jabben was accused of shooting his 56-year-old girlfriend in the shoulder. He was immediately arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon.

The woman told police that Jabben pointed a gun to her back. She later told a paramedic that Jabben hit her with the gun twice in the head before she was shot, according to an affidavit for his arrest

.Jabben was released from jail on a $4,000 bond.

Ten days later, the mother of Jabben’s child told police that he went to her Carrollton home and threatened to shoot and kill her. His bond was revoked and Jabben was placed back in jail with a $50,000 bond, which he later posted.

Charges weren’t brought against Jabben in the Carrollton incident.

After Battle was killed, activists from Fort Worth and Dallas protested the lack of arrests and said they hoped to see him get indicted.