Porch pirate caught on video stealing teacher’s school supplies in Fort Worth

A man was caught on video stealing packages from a teacher’s porch in Fort Worth in the middle of the day Friday.

Ashleigh Powell posted a video of the culprit, who walked onto her porch in the Fairmount neighborhood at 10:53 a.m. Friday and took the boxes, which were delivered only nine minutes prior.

Powell said the packages contained school supplies, which she bought for the special-needs class she teaches at Boulevard Heights School.

“I work on a special-needs campus and spend a good amount of money making sure they have the supplies they need,” she said over Facebook Messenger. “So this year we started off with less than we had hoped but we will replace it at some point.”

Powell said package theft is a pretty common problem in the neighborhood. She has also had a bicycle pump and a drill taken off her porch. In the Fairmount Neighborhood Facebook page, posts about packages being stolen show up about once a week from residents.

Powell filed a police report, but the man has not been caught.