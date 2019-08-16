Accused kidnapper was more concerned about himself than missing woman, detective said

Typhenie Johnson disappearance The family of Typhenie Johnson speaks out. She has been missing since Monday. She was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, who is now in police custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The family of Typhenie Johnson speaks out. She has been missing since Monday. She was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, who is now in police custody.

A Fort Worth man seemed to care very little about finding the woman he dated for nearly a year after she disappeared, according to the police detective who interviewed him.

Fort Worth investigators have said they believe that Typhenie Johnson’s disappearance nearly three years ago was the result of foul play.

Johnson’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Revill, a 35-year-old Fort Worth resident, is on trial this week on an aggravated kidnapping charge. If convicted, Revill faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Johnson, 25, was last seen on Oct. 10, 2016, talking with Revill outside the apartment they once shared in the 13900 block of Tristan Lane at the Post Oak East Apartments, in far east Fort Worth near Texas 360.

Revill seemed more concerned about what would happen to him and what police would do with his car than he was about Johnson during his interview, Fort Worth Det. Pat Henz testified on Friday.

“There are certain things that you pay attention to,” Henz told the jury. “He called her ‘that girl’ and showed no concern for her. It was always what about me and what about my car. Never anything about her.”

Revill was inconsistent with his answers concerning whether another man in the apartment, Russell Brown, was a mechanic who was there to work on Johnson’s vehicle, or her new male friend, Henz testified.

Revill also did not answer questions that might have helped police establish a timeline of events, Henz said.

Johnson’s roommate and her twin brother, Asher Johnson, testified Wednesday that they found Typhenie Johnson’s keys, her phone and a sock that was believed to be hers in the apartment complex parking lot before police were called about her disappearance.

Asher Johnson told the jury that Revill was always asking questions about his sister, and that he was jealous and controlling. Asher Johnson testified that Revill seemed distressed after seeing Brown.

“As he walked away, he [Revill] said I should have known this all along,” Asher Johnson testified. “I felt like it was directed towards my sister cheating on him.”

In Revill’s indictment, authorities state that they believe he concealed or destroyed a human corpse with the intent to impair an official investigation. Revill was labeled a habitual offender, and was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation and aggravated robbery charges in Tarrant County, and an assault on a public servant charge in Dallas County.

The trial in a Tarrant County court will continue into next week.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.