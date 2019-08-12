Fort Worth woman charged with sexual exploitation of children, FBI says 

Inside a Fort Worth police child predator sting operation Authorities from Texas gathered in Fort Worth to conduct a sting operation to arrest targets in online solicitation of minors. Take a look inside the two-day detail from the command center to the street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Authorities from Texas gathered in Fort Worth to conduct a sting operation to arrest targets in online solicitation of minors. Take a look inside the two-day detail from the command center to the street.

A 39-year-old Fort Worth woman was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children, according to court records.

Shannon Nichols was arrested Friday after the FBI searched her home in Fort Worth. Nichols had a photo of herself performing sexual acts on a 10-year-old boy and a photo of an adult man performing sexual acts on a girl who was about 11, according to the criminal complaint.

Tyrone Alexander Taylor and his wife, Joydeth Robinson, were also arrested in connection to the child pornography. Investigators said Taylor was the man in Nichols’ photo. FBI agents also found a photo of Robinson posing with two underage girls in a photo, the criminal complaint said.

Taylor and Robinson moved to Fort Worth from Costa Rica three months ago. When they moved, they put all the photos and videos on an external hard drive and brought it to Fort Worth.

A FBI agent started investigating Nichols, Taylor and Robinson when a data recovery specialist who was asked to recover files on the external hard drive found child pornography and called the police, the FBI said in the complaint.

FBI agents also found a video in Nichols’ possession showing a 14-year-old girl and a 10-year-old engaged in sexual acts. Nichols told FBI agents she took the video.