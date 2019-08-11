16-year-old boy dies after being attacked by 3 dogs in Irving, police say

Three people were ejected from a car during a crash in Fort Worth near Decatur Avenue and Hays Street. The victims were taken to the hospital where one died. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 16-year-old boy died Sunday after he was attacked by three dogs in Irving, police said.

The boy was bitten at about 4:45 a.m. in the backyard of a house in the 800 block of East Third Street on Saturday. He was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he died.

One dog that was shot by officers was euthanized due to the severity of his injuries. The other two dogs were at Irving Animal Shelter, police said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing.

As of Sunday, police had not found that the boy had any connection to the house where he was attacked, said Officer Robert Reeves, an Irving police spokesman.

Officers jumped a fence and got between the boy and the dogs in an attempt to stop the attack, Reeves said. Officers fired at the dogs, shooting one in the jaw, Reeves said.

One officer was treated for injuries he suffered from a dog bite.