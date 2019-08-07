Jury gives man 40-year sentence for Arlington murder that police say grew from a fight

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man who was later accused in an Arlington slaying, first came to police just to talk to detectives about the fatal shooting of Leonard Glynn Byrd.

Then Deontay Hampton left the Arlington police station, only to be arrested for public intoxication a few minutes later as he walked near Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Hampton was indicted on a murder charge two months after Byrd, 41, was shot outside the Arlington apartment complex parking lot where he lived on Sept. 20, 2017.

On Tuesday, a Tarrant County jury sentenced Hampton, 29, to 40 years in prison after convicting him of murder.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Byrd died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Glenn Byrd’s family lost a father, a son, a husband and a brother,” said Jim Hudson, Tarrant County prosecutor. “We are grateful for the jury’s verdict in this case, which has taken a dangerous criminal off our streets. The family has expressed their gratitude as well.”

“They have been condemned to a life sentence without their loved one ...,” Hudson said, while talking about the murder’s effect on Byrd’s family. “Their Christmases will always have an empty seat at the table.”

Police reported that they arrived at the location of a shooting call in the 1200 block of White Hall Road at the Rush Creek Apartments shortly after 5 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw two men arguing in the parking lot before hearing several gunshots.

Investigators said they believe Hampton and Byrd were involved in an argument at a nearby business that spilled into the parking lot.

Officers arrived and found Byrd dead.

This story includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.