Now a convicted murderer, rapper Tay-K headed to Bexar County, accused in fatal shooting

Rapper Tay-K, recently convicted of murder in Tarrant County, is now on his way to Bexar County, where prosecutors will seek to have him certified to stand trial as an adult in a capital murder case there.

The rapper, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, was sentenced to 55 years in prison last month after being found guilty of murder for his part in a 2016 home invasion robbery that left 21-year-old Ethan Walker dead.

He also received a 30-year sentence and two 13-year sentences on three counts of aggravated robbery related to the home invasion. The sentences will run concurrently.

McIntyre has appealed.

Tarrant County records show McIntyre was booked out of the Tarrant County Jail at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday to be transferred to Bexar County.

In Bexar County, McIntyre is charged as a juvenile with delinquent conduct/capital murder in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 23-year-old photographer in April 2017.

Nicole Perez, a spokeswoman with the Bexar County District Attorney’s office, said Wednesday that prosecutors there plan to seek to have McIntyre, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, certified to face trial as an adult in the case.

She said a date for that certification hearing had not yet been set.

The photographer’s shooting occurred a month after McIntyre fled when cut out off his ankle monitor while on house arrest in the Mansfield case. He was captured in New Jersey in June 2017.

On the same day of his capture, a video of his single “The Race” was released, referring to the rapper’s run from authorities. The song appeared on the Billboard’s Hop 100 and later went platinum.

Tarrant County prosecutors have dismissed two other charges — aggravated robbery and possession of a prohibited item (a cellphone) in jail — that had been pending against McIntyre.

McIntyre is also the target of three lawsuits.