17-year-old loses unborn baby in Grand Prairie crash with intoxicated driver; 3 hurt

A 17-year-old pregnant woman lost her unborn baby in Grand Prairie on Sunday after a car driven by an intoxicated, unlicensed teenager ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, police said. The woman was a passenger in the car.

Three people in the truck were seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the car — also a 17-year-old — was arrested.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant was speeding north on Great Southwest Parkway when it ran a red light at Sherman Street and hit a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, police said. The 23-year-old driver of the pickup truck was seriously injured, police said, and so were a 70-year-old female passenger and a 73-year-old male passenger.

The 73-year-old man reportedly remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The 17-year-old female passenger in the Mitsubishi was taken to a local hospital, where she went into labor and delivered a stillborn baby girl, police said.

Police didn’t say whether she was injured in the crash. A 31-year-old male passenger in the Mitsubishi wasn’t injured.

The Mitsubishi’s driver, Frank Anthony Alvarez, of Dallas, was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest, police said. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter, injury to a child, intoxication assault, two counts of injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police didn’t specify if he was injured.

He’s being held in the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.