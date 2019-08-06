These are the vigils being held in Fort Worth for El Paso, Dayton shooting victims

El Paso mourns after 22 die in mass shooting El Paso residents set up a memorial and hold vigils after a gunman killed 22 people in a mass shooting inside a Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso residents set up a memorial and hold vigils after a gunman killed 22 people in a mass shooting inside a Walmart.

Mayor Betsy Price is hosting a vigil on Tuesday night in Fort Worth in response to the Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso mass shootings.

On Tuesday morning, Price announced the vigil will be on the north side of City Hall at 6:15 p.m.

United Fort Worth will also be hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for “the lives lost and families impacted by the recent domestic terrorist attacks” in El Paso.

“The Latinx and Immigrant community in El Paso was the target of a hate crime by a white supremacist shooter who was filled with racist beliefs that we have seen constantly perpetuated by politically driven rhetoric and policy,” the grassroots group posted on Facebook.

The United Fort Worth event will be at Unity Park at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Therapists will be on site and candles will be provided.

The Hispanic community in El Paso was particularly shaken by the attack due to the racist manifesto the suspected shooter is believed to have posted before he shot dozens of people inside a Walmart. As of Tuesday, 22 people had died from the shooting.

The manifesto refers to an attack in “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas” and “defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement.”

Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, was booked on a charge of capital murder Sunday, accused of killing 22 people and injuring at least 25.

Hispanic leaders in North Texas also demanded change after the attack in El Paso, and said President Donald Trump must stop his “racist rhetoric.”

