Missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl found in Lewisville with human traffickers, police say

A 4-year-old North Carolina girl who had been missing for nearly a month was discovered in Lewisville Friday with a group of human traffickers, authorities said.

Aubriana Recinos, who was believed to be in danger, was reportedly found safe.

Recinos and her mother, Carmen Lowe, 23, were both reported missing July 8, according to WNCN-TV. The Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina said on Facebook as the missing persons investigation progressed, detectives learned Lowe might have taken Recinos out of North Carolina in direct violation of a custody order.

Police obtained a warrant to arrest Lowe on a charge of felony custody order violation. On Thursday, police said, the FBI was conducting a human trafficking sting operation in New Orleans when they located Lowe and arrested her.

Recinos was found Thursday in a Lewisville home of individuals involved in a human trafficking ring, Maj. Robert Ramirez told WNCN-TV. The FBI was investigating the suspects, who had other children in addition to Recinos, Ramirez said.

He also told WNCN-TV the child was “pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of a pimp or family of the pimp for keeping.” The involved individuals were reportedly not cooperating.

After leaving North Carolina with her daughter, police said they believed Lowe travelled to New Jersey and Louisiana. Police requested an Amber Alert be issued but were told the case didn’t meet the criteria.

She was believed to be in danger, however, and police said “it is imperative she is located without delay.”

Recinos was reunited with her father in Texas, WNCN-TV reported, and the two were headed back to Fayetteville.