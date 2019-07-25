Man, 20, charged with murder in Lubbock killing arrested in Grand Prairie, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two men with connections to Tarrant County have been charged with murder in the killing of a man in Lubbock earlier this month.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Hassan Abdurahman, 20, on Tuesday in Grand Prairie, the Lubbock police said. The police department did not release Abdurahman’s address.

Felix Alonzo, 19, of Fort Worth, also is charged with murder in the July 13 killing of Larry Fawver, 67, police said. Alonzo was booked at a jail the next day. He was also charged with theft of a firearm.

Fawver was shot to death in the 5600 block of 122nd Street, police said.