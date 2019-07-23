Suspicious men approached teen girls near Irving High School, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Irving police have asked for help to identify suspicious men who approached two teenage girls last week as they walked near Irving High School.

Authorities released a photograph of a four-door white car that one of the men may have been driving at the time of the attempted kidnapping. The photo was from a nearby surveillance camera and Irving police hoped someone might recognize the vehicle and contact authorities.

Irving police appealed for help on their Facebook page.

The first girl was 14 years old and was walking from Irving High School, 900 N. O’Connor Road, on Thursday when a man began following her. She ran to a nearby Jack-in-the-Box and he followed her inside, sitting in a booth watching her.

That suspect was described as a Hispanic man with a beard, about 30 to 40 years old and driving a black newer model pickup.

On the same day, a 17-year-old was walking in the 900 block of North O’Connor Road when a man in the white car asked if she needed a ride. When she refused, he demanded that she get in the car. She ran to Irving High School, where she reported the incident. He was described as a black man with light complexion wearing sunglasses.

No weapons were seen in the incidents.

Anyone with information on the attempted abductions should call Irving police at 972-721-3607 or email to dgorski@cityofriving.org.