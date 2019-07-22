Fort Worth police trying to identify suspected serial Modelo thieves

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Fort Worth police have turned to the public to help identify a couple of suspected serial thieves they called the “Queens of Beer.”

The two women shown on store surveillance video have stolen five cases of Modelo from the same QuikTrip on July 1, July 4 and July 9, police said in a news release posted on social media. They believe the pair of suspected thirsty shoplifters to be between 17 years old and 21 years old. There is a third woman police believe drove the getaway car, who is not pictured in surveillance footage.

Police say the women take the beer out a side entrance of the 121 W. Bonds Ranch Road QuikTrip and enter a white BMW and gray Chevy Trailblazer.

The 90 bottles of 12-ounce Mexican beer are valued at $130, according to the police incident report.

Anybody with information about the case or the suspects is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-3193.