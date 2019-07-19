Man convicted of capital murder for 2016 shooting of teen in east Fort Worth

Balloon release and vigil for Chaz Gilley Family and friends gathered for a vigil in Mansfield for Chas Gilley, 18, who died Saturday after being shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family and friends gathered for a vigil in Mansfield for Chas Gilley, 18, who died Saturday after being shot.

A man was convicted of capital murder Thursday for the 2016 killing of a teenager in east Fort Worth.

Naficy Vondrake Baker, 26, was sentenced in criminal district court to life in prison without parole in the robbery and shooting death of Chaz Gilley, 18, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Gilley was shot Oct. 7, 2016, as he rode his bike home in the 2300 block East Berry Street, police said.

Gilley had no connection to Baker and another man accused in the killing, police have said. Before he was shot, Gilley stopped at a Wal-Mart on Berry Street to open an account at First Convenience Bank, so he could cash his first paycheck, his parents have said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gilley died in a hospital operating room the day after he was shot.

Lajerrian Montae Morgan, 27, has also been charged with capital murder in Gilley’s death. A status conference in that case is scheduled for Tuesday.

A third man, James Murphy, was arrested and indicted on a murder charge in the case, but the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office sought the charge’s dismissal when it became clear Murphy was not involved.

Baker was convicted in 2014 in Tarrant County on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to two years in prison.