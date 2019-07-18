Woman says Tay-K asked to borrow a gun before deadly home invasion, both sides rest

Rapper Tay-K on trial for capital murder during home invasion Rapper Tay-K 47, whose given name is Taymor McIntyre, is on trial for the capital murder of Ethan Walker during a botched home invasion. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, but not guilty to the capital murder charge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rapper Tay-K 47, whose given name is Taymor McIntyre, is on trial for the capital murder of Ethan Walker during a botched home invasion. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, but not guilty to the capital murder charge.

The state rested its case Thursday morning against rapper Tay-K after calling two witnesses, including a woman who said the rapper had asked to borrow a gun before the botched home invasion that left a man dead.

Mariah Quadri said she had been casually dating one of the accomplices in the home invasion, Latharian Merritt, and had gone with a girlfriend to his Arlington apartment on the night of July 26, 2016.

There, she said, she and her friend listened as seven people planned a robbery, including Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre.

Quadri testified McIntyre asked her if she, or anyone she knew, had a gun that he could borrow. She said she did not give him a gun.

She also testified that during this meeting in front of everybody, Merritt sat on the couch and cleaned bullets before loading them into his gun.

During the robbery at a Mansfield house later that night, Merritt fatally shot Ethan Walker even though the 21-year-old man had handed over his phone as demanded and was not resisting.

Zachary Beloate, was shot in the shoulder by Sean Robinson, but survived.

McIntyre was charged with capital murder. Prosecutors say the rapper anticipated or should have anticipated that a murder could be committed when he participated in the robbery.

McIntyre pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery but not guilty to capital murder and a another count of aggravated robbery related to Beloate’s shooting.

His defense attorneys contend McIntyre only participated in the robbery, was not armed, and had no idea that people would be shot.

After the state rested, the defense called no witnesses and rested its case. Closing arguments are scheduled for 1 p.m.

Quadri testified that her girlfriend drove some of the suspects to the robbery but that she and her girlfriend stayed in the car. She said later heard a clap or loud pop that she feared was a gunshot.

Quadri was granted immunity in exchange for her testimony.

After the males returned to Merritt’s apartment after the robbery, Quadri said McIntyre joked about what happened.

“He can’t believe they did all that just for a little bit of money and a watch,” Quadri testified.

Quadri said a day or two later, she went to Merritt’s apartment to find the males involved in the robbery there doing a “code red.”

“They’re packing very fast. Running around the house, grabbing stuff, putting it into bags,” Quadri said.

Roberta Walker, Ethan Walker’s mother, testified that Ethan was just shy of turning 8 when she and her husband, Richard, became his foster parents. About six months later, they moved to adopt him.

She told jurors that at the time of his death, Ethan’s daughter was only 3.

Jurors were shown a picture of Ethan and his daughter, dressed in a princess dress, that had been taken two months before his death.

Prosecutor Bill Vassar then showed jurors an up-close picture of Ethan’s face that had been taken after his death.