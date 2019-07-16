2 men arrested in Denton after police recover 38 pounds of methamphetamine

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

Two men were arrested in Denton over the weekend after police said they found about 38 pounds of methamphetamine outside and inside of a vehicle that had been involved in a crash.

Police announced the arrests Monday, but didn’t include the identities of the men who were arrested. Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Dallas Morning News reported Jose Garcia, 52, and Jose Barazza, 55, were arrested in connection with the drugs. They were reportedly charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Garcia was also charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest and obstructing the highway, according to the Dallas Morning News, while Barazza faces a public intoxication non-alcohol charge.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of welfare concern involving a crashed vehicle and a man walking around the crash site on I-35 near Bonnie Brae Street, police said. They found a wrecked vehicle that was unoccupied, police said, with a package of methamphetamine sitting on the ground.

That package was determined to weight 451 grams, police said.

Officers later saw Garcia, who took off running when they spoke to him, police said. As officers chased him, he reportedly stopped, turned around and displayed a knife before advancing on a sergeant.

The sergeant, who gave the suspect commands to stop, tased him, police said. He was taken into custody.

Officers applied for a search warrant and towed the vehicle to the Denton Police Department, police said. After obtaining a search warrant, police looked through the vehicle and recovered an additional 37.4 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officers were led to Barazza, police said, after a caller at an area hospital reported a disturbance. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested him on a charge of public intoxication.

An investigation revealed he was also involved in the crash and fled the scene. Police charged him with possession of a controlled substance in connection with the roughly 38 pounds of methamphetamine recovered.

Barazza was also being held on an immigration detainer, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The University of North Texas Police Department and City of Denton Fleet Services assisted Denton police with this investigation.