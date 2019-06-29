Denton County deputies fatally shot man who raised gun in their direction, sheriff says

Two Denton County deputies shot to death a 61-year-old man who raised a gun in their direction Saturday morning, authorities said.

The man was “known to the residence” but did not live there, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting death occurred in the 600 block of Boswell Crossing, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

At about 7 a.m., a 911 caller reported that the man was threatening the home’s owners, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect raised a gun, and two deputies shot and killed him, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was injured.

A medical examiner had not released the man’s name Saturday night. He lived in Fate, the sheriff’s office said.