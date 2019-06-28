Suspected teen robbers tracked down by robot and police dogs in Grapevine, Irving

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 26 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Four teens who were taken into custody early Friday in Grapevine and Irving could be linked to multiple robberies in North Texas, police said.

One teen was a 15-year-old girl who was detained in Irving and later released to her parents.

Two teens were captured in Irving and the third was arrested in Grapevine just minutes after a holdup. The teens are 17, 18 and 19 years old.

Grapevine police said the names of the suspects would not be released until detectives complete their initial interviews with the teens.

Grapevine police were alerted at 2:30 a.m. to a robbery in a neighboring city.

Because of recent holdups across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Grapevine police set up surveillance at a 7-Eleven at 1700 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine.

At about 3 a.m., officers spotted three people wearing hooded jackets with their faces covered entered the Grapevine store, and the clerk held up his hands. Grapevine officers approached the store and the suspects fled.

Two suspects jumped into a car and drove away pursued by police while another suspect fled on foot.

The suspects led police on a short pursuit to Irving, where three people jumped out of their car in a residential area on Bellah Court. The vehicle was reported stolen from Dallas.

One suspect threw a backpack over a fence, which Irving police later found. The backpack contained money and a loaded gun. Officers using a Southlake police dog tracked down the three suspects.

While the search was underway in Irving, Grapevine police used a Bedford police robot and a Grapevine police dog to check the Grapevine store because the clerk believed a suspect remained in the store. No suspect was found.

But Grapevine officers saw a young man walking across the street with a hooded jacket around his waist. Authorities determined he was one of the suspects who had entered the Grapevine store.