Farmers Branch police officer who shot, killed suspect indicted on murder charge

How often do officers get convicted for on-duty shootings? Roy Oliver was the first Texas officer in 45 years to be convicted for killing a person on-duty. From 2005 to April 2017, only 28 officers were convicted for fatal on-duty shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roy Oliver was the first Texas officer in 45 years to be convicted for killing a person on-duty. From 2005 to April 2017, only 28 officers were convicted for fatal on-duty shootings.

A Farmers Branch police officer who shot and killed a suspect inside a moving truck has been indicted on a murder charge, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Officer Michael Dunn surrendered to police in Seagoville on Wednesday night.

Dunn fatally shot Juan Manuel Moreno, 35, on June 12 in Dallas. Videos obtained by WFAA-TV, a media partner of the Star-Telegram, showed Dunn getting out of his car in a parking lot before quickly grabbing his handgun and firing into the driver’s side of a white truck swerving past him.

Dallas detectives investigated the incident because it occurred in Dallas. Officials announced on June 19 police were recommending a murder charge against the officer after the conclusion of the investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Moreno was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital after the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Farmers Branch police.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury. Police didn’t specify how Dunn was injured. The truck didn’t appear to hit him in the video, traveling around him and running into a row of cars.

Police were following up on a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from Irving, according to Dallas police. The truck was backed into a parking space in a shopping center on Emerald Street in Dallas, and three people were inside, Dallas police said.

When the officers walked up to the truck, police said, the driver started to pull out of his space. Dun then fired his weapon and hit the driver, police said.

The other two occupants of the truck were uninjured, police said. They were taken into custody for questioning.

In addition to the Dallas police investigation, Farmers Branch police launched an internal investigation of the incident.

Dunn was placed on administrative leave during the investigations per department policy.