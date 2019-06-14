Videos show Farmers Branch officer fatally shoot driver

Two security camera videos show a Farmers Branch police officer firing shots into a suspected stolen truck in Dallas Wednesday night before the driver later died from his gunshot wounds.

In the videos, obtained by the Star-Telegram’s media partner WFAA-TV, an officer can be seen hopping out of his car in a parking lot, quickly grabbing his handgun and firing into the driver’s side of a white truck that swerves past him into a row of cars. The suspect was transported to Parkland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Farmers Branch police.

Dallas police said its officers are investigating the incident since it occurred in Dallas. Farmers Branch police are also conducting an internal investigation.

The officer who fired the shots remained in a hospital Thursday night, Dallas police said, and will face questioning when he’s released.

On Wednesday evening, Farmers Branch officers were following up on a report of a pick-up truck stolen from Irving, Dallas police said. The vehicle was backed up into a parking space in a shopping center on Emerald Street in Dallas, and three were three individuals inside, police said.

The officers walked up to the vehicle, police said, but the truck began to pull out. An officer discharged their weapon and struck the driver, police said.

The other two occupants of the car were uninjured, police said. They were reportedly taken into custody for questioning.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, Farmers Branch police said.

Dallas police announced Wednesday night the Dallas County District Attorney is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

The department, police said, has also obtained video evidence and plans to continue interviewing witnesses and speak with the officer when he’s out of the hospital.