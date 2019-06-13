North Texas teens involved in single-car crash that killed 1, injured 4

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

An 18-year-old man died Wednesday when the driver of a vehicle in which he was a passenger tried to pass another car and crashed on a highway in Georgetown, police said.

A 2006 Mazda was being driven at a high rate of speed when the driver tried to change lanes about 10:30 a.m. to pass a slower vehicle, police said. The Mazda crashed in the 3900 block of southbound State Highway 130, according to witnesses, police said.

The driver of the slower vehicle saw the Mazda approaching quickly from behind and tried to move from the left lane.

Because of her high speed and an evasive movement police described as faulty, Dezirae Fregoso, who was driving the Mazda, lost control. It left the highway, entered the grass median and flipped several times across a frontage road.

The car stopped on its roof in a creek bed, police said.

Three passengers who were thrown from the car had not been using seat belts, police said. Among them was Jairo Garcia, who died at the scene, police said. He lived in Garland.

A 16-year-old boy from Garland underwent surgery and was in an intensive care unit, police said. They did not release his name.

Fregoso, who is 17 and lives in Kaufman; Andrew Trevino, 17, of the Dallas area; and a 16-year-old girl from Quinlan whose name police did not release, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the people were trapped in the Mazda and were extricated by fire department personnel.