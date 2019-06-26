1 dead, 1 charged with murder after Forest Hill shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One man is dead and another has been charged with murder following a shooting near a QuikTrip in Forest Hill early Monday morning, police said Wednesday.

Jacob Jonathan Karr, 23, died in a hospital at 1:32 a.m. of a gunshot wound to the back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner reported. It wasn’t immediately clear where he lived.

Ryan Rogers, 20, was arrested Monday on a charge of murder, police said. His bond is set at $150,000, according to Tarrant County online inmate records.

He was being held in Tarrant County Correction Center on Wednesday, records showed.

At around 1 a.m., police responded to the reported shooting at a QuikTrip gas station in the 6500 block of Wichita Street, police said. The shooting was unrelated to the business, police said. Police didn’t comment on a motive.

Officers found Karr with a gunshot wound, police said, and performed CPR until medical personnel arrived.

Karr was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

With the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division, police on Monday were able to find and arrest the suspect, Rogers.