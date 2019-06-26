Man identified as victim of fatal Fort Worth duplex shooting

Community reacts to fatal east Fort Worth shooting A man, whose identity wasn't released, was found dead Monday night in his Fort Worth residence after a shooting, police said. Neighbors reported hearing three gunshots. Hundreds of people gathered outside the residence late Monday into Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man, whose identity wasn't released, was found dead Monday night in his Fort Worth residence after a shooting, police said. Neighbors reported hearing three gunshots. Hundreds of people gathered outside the residence late Monday into Tuesday.

A Fort Worth man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting at a duplex in the east part of the city Monday night.

Jamarcus Johntai Gibson, 39, died at 10:13 p.m. Monday of gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Worth officers found Gibson dead in his duplex apartment in the 4700 block of Chapman Street after a report of shots fired, police said. Police have not announced an arrest or identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Lillie Hester, who lives with her family in the adjoining apartment, said she and her two daughters heard three gunshots.

Her boyfriend and the girls’ father, Michael Webster, said he knew Gibson and would often come over to his apartment to play video games and talk.

Gibson went by the nickname “Worm,” Webster said. On Tuesday morning, a woman tied two red balloons outside of Gibson’s residence bearing messages including “RIP Worm” and “Gone But Never Forgotten.”

The previous night, hundreds of people gathered in the streets outside the duplex following the shooting.

“I’m still shocked that somebody would do that to a good dude,” Webster said. “Because he was a good dude.”