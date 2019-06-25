Crime
Man found dead in Fort Worth residence after report of shots fired
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A man was found dead inside of his Fort Worth residence Monday night after a report of shots fired, according to Fort Worth police.
Units responded to the report on Chapman Street in east Fort Worth around 9:45 p.m. Monday, police said. A man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was found dead, police said. Police didn’t specify if he was found with gunshot wounds.
There are no suspects at this time, police said. A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.
Police didn’t provide any other information about the Monday night incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments