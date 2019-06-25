Man found dead in Fort Worth residence after report of shots fired

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man was found dead inside of his Fort Worth residence Monday night after a report of shots fired, according to Fort Worth police.

Units responded to the report on Chapman Street in east Fort Worth around 9:45 p.m. Monday, police said. A man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was found dead, police said. Police didn’t specify if he was found with gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects at this time, police said. A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

Police didn’t provide any other information about the Monday night incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



