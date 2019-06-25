Person shot near car wash in Arlington, police say

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A person was shot near an Arlington car wash Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The person who was wounded had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital, Arlington Officer Jesse Minton said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Cooper Street.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is developing story and will be updated when more information is available.