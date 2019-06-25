Crime
Person shot near car wash in Arlington, police say
Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12
Up Next
A person was shot near an Arlington car wash Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The person who was wounded had a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital, Arlington Officer Jesse Minton said.
The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Cooper Street.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Comments