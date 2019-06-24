Police investigating shooting in east Fort Worth; 1 person wounded

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were investigating a shooting in east Fort Worth on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., police received a shots-fired call near Post Oak Boulevard and Trinity Boulevard, near Euless, Officer Ivan Gomez said.

The person who was shot drove to the hospital and was in unknown condition. No suspect had been arrested as of Monday evening, Gomez said.

Further information was not immediately available.